Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $129,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

NYSE:ACN opened at $282.94 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $199.29 and a one year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

