Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.71. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.9135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

