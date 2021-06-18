Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,664 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Copa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.