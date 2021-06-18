Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 979,143 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

