Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 57,433 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 477.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

SXT opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

