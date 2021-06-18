Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

