Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of QCR worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

