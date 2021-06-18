Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,346 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

