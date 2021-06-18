Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 368,050 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 368,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $562.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

