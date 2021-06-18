Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 76,508 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

SUP opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.