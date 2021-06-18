Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1,081.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 357.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

