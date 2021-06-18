Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

ABMD stock opened at $312.61 on Friday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.03.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

