9,415 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Purchased by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHACU. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.