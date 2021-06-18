$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the lowest is $84.08 million. eHealth posted sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $688.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,722,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 6,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.90.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

