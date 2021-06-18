908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 262,621 shares.The stock last traded at $39.49 and had previously closed at $38.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.63.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 635,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $40,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,632,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $22,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

