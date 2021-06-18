6,905 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -544.75 and a beta of 0.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.