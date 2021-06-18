$6.30 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $6.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.53 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

