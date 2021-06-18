$554.83 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $554.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.10 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

