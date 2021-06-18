5,506 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

