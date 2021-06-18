$545.42 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $545.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.07 million to $550.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

TTMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

