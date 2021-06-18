490,231 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 490,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

