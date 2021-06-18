4,772 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.83. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

