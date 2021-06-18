$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $17.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 3,575,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.