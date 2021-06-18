$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $17.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 3,575,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.