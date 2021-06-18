360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

