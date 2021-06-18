$301.83 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce $301.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 899,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,745. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $591.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

