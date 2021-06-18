$28.53 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $28.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $119.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,105. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1,397.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

