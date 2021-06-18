273,794 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 273,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,671,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

