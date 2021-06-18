24,404 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 918.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 602,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 543,430 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 105.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 655,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,788 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.