$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $238.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $990.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. 18,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

