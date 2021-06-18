21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.13. 22,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,287,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

