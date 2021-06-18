21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of 21Vianet Group worth $122,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

