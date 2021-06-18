21,560 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

