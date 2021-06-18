$20.63 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post sales of $20.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.59 million to $21.70 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $98.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOL. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

SOL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,097. The stock has a market cap of $562.87 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 199.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 80.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

