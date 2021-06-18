$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $210.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $152,907,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

