$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

NYSE:APD opened at $299.09 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

