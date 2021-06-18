$2.25 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.