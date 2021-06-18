17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.18. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 5,289 shares trading hands.

YQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $760.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

