16,108 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,108 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 658,753 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 347,149 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 424,284 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

