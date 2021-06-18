$147.69 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post sales of $147.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $140.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.