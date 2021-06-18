1,460 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after buying an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.52. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $164.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.