12,460 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $6,967,469. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MC opened at $53.76 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

