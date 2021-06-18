$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

NYSE:BXP opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

