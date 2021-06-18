$1.62 EPS Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.78. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $139.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

