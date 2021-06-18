-$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $172.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

