$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $2,575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $16.14. 2,605,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,346. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

