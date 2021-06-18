$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.79. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $200.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.45.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.