$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $975.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KELYA. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $13,670,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,736. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $942.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.