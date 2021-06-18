$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.22. Rocky Brands reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $391.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

