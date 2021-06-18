$0.67 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 435%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a PE ratio of -177.96 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

