$0.33 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,984. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.